The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Purchases $10,200.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 236,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,635. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

GRX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. 25,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,243. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,911,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 469.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 81,981 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 29,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 342,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

