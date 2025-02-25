The Cigna Group (CI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2025 – The Cigna Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2025 – The Cigna Group was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $323.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $341.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $390.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – The Cigna Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $348.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $394.00.

2/3/2025 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $410.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – The Cigna Group was given a new $355.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/31/2025 – The Cigna Group had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $415.00.

1/31/2025 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $410.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $403.00 to $379.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $339.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – The Cigna Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2025 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $420.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $300.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,175. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

