The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BA opened at $180.12 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $208.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.87 and its 200-day moving average is $164.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.