Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 8,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush set a $328.50 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.57.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $330.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.96. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

