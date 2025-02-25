Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Trading Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 4,113,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 35,190,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.07.

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Tertiary Minerals had a negative net margin of 305.12% and a negative return on equity of 61.49%.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

