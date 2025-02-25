Tenret Co LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tenret Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

