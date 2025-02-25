Tenret Co LLC Purchases 12,837 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Tenret Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 7.2% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

