Teleflex (TFX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.86 per share and revenue of $813.24 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $177.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.11. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $165.62 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

