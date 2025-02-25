TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEL opened at $153.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.55. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,752.88. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

