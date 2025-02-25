TCW Group Inc. Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:O opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 305.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

