TCW Group Inc. Purchases 556 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,282,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,115,000 after purchasing an additional 819,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,922,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,328,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,086,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,616,000 after acquiring an additional 599,852 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,235,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,796,000 after acquiring an additional 436,252 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

