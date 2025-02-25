TCW Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

