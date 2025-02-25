TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director David Brast Acquires 1,475 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director David Brast bought 1,475 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.98 per share, with a total value of C$94,367.85.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$63.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.07. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$43.83 and a 52-week high of C$70.32.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.25.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.