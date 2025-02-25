TaskUs (TASK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect TaskUs to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $268.65 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TaskUs Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CAO Steven Amaya sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $47,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephan Daoust sold 62,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $1,133,158.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,338 shares of company stock worth $2,548,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

TASK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

