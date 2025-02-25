Target (TGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Target to post earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

Target stock opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. Target has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Target alerts:

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Target

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.