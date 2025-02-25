Target (TGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Target to post earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Target Stock Up 1.5 %
Target stock opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. Target has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Target Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
