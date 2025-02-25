Target Hospitality Revises Financial Outlook Following Pecos Children’s Center Contract Termination

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) announced on February 24, 2025, that it received notice of the U.S. government’s intention to terminate its existing services agreement for the Pecos Children’s Center (PCC) with its nonprofit partner. The termination, effective on or about February 21, 2025, ends the facility and hospitality solutions provided under a lease and services agreement that utilized Target’s modular assets and real property capable of supporting up to 6,000 individuals.
In a press release issued on the same day, the company confirmed that, in light of the termination notice, it has withdrawn its preliminary 2025 financial outlook that was previously disclosed in February 2024. Target Hospitality emphasized its plans to update both its operational and financial guidance soon to reflect the impact of the PCC Contract termination.
The announcement underscores a period of transition for Target Hospitality as it adjusts its business strategy in response to the evolving contractual relationship with its nonprofit partner and the broader market conditions.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Target Hospitality’s 8K filing here.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
