Target Hospitality Revises Financial Outlook Following Pecos Children’s Center Contract Termination

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) announced on February 24, 2025, that it received notice of the U.S. government’s intention to terminate its existing services agreement for the Pecos Children’s Center (PCC) with its nonprofit partner. The termination, effective on or about February 21, 2025, ends the facility and hospitality solutions provided under a lease and services agreement that utilized Target’s modular assets and real property capable of supporting up to 6,000 individuals.

Get alerts:

In a press release issued on the same day, the company confirmed that, in light of the termination notice, it has withdrawn its preliminary 2025 financial outlook that was previously disclosed in February 2024. Target Hospitality emphasized its plans to update both its operational and financial guidance soon to reflect the impact of the PCC Contract termination.

Despite the contract termination, Target Hospitality will retain ownership of its modular assets and related properties, allowing it to continue supporting customer demand across its existing operating segments. The company is actively re-marketing both these assets and other modular solutions as part of a broader effort to pursue new growth opportunities. Potential prospects include supporting initiatives in alignment with current U.S. government immigration policies, notably through the utilization of previously leased assets in Dilley, Texas.

The announcement underscores a period of transition for Target Hospitality as it adjusts its business strategy in response to the evolving contractual relationship with its nonprofit partner and the broader market conditions.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Target Hospitality’s 8K filing here.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

See Also