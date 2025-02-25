Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.48 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Approximately 21,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 13,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Tanfield Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.58. The firm has a market cap of £5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20,701.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Tanfield Group Company Profile

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

