Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 135863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Talon Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.55 to C$0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.10 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

