Taboola.com’s (TBLA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TBLA

Taboola.com Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 170,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the third quarter worth $63,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.