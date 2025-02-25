T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR) Announces $0.27 Dividend

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2712 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 66,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,104. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

About T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

