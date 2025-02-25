T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR) Announces $0.27 Dividend

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2712 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.
T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 66,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,104. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $52.40.
About T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.