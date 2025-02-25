Synergy Financial Group LTD Sells 86 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Synergy Financial Group LTD cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,668,958.41. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,112 shares of company stock worth $35,878,612. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.4 %

HUBS opened at $723.26 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8,037.08, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $739.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

