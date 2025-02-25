Synergy Financial Group LTD Has $357,000 Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lessened its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Upstart were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,886,000 after acquiring an additional 754,416 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 689.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,566,000 after buying an additional 514,400 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Upstart by 1,413.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 333,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 311,434 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Upstart by 63.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 4,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 227,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 87,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $6,078,564.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 863,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,888,080.35. This trade represents a 9.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,838.80. The trade was a 42.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,181 shares of company stock worth $11,664,466 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

