Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.41 and traded as low as $6.89. Sylogist shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 17,550 shares traded.
Sylogist Trading Down 2.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
