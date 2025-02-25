Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) SVP Jonathan Rubin Sells 927 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,444.95. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SUPN

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.