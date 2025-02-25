Suncorp Group Ltd (SUNPJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPJ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.254 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
