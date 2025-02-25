Strategent Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Strategent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 175.6% in the third quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.