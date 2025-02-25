Strategent Financial LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,580,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.73.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

