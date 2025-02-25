Strategent Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Strategent Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Strategent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 110,686 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 290,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.