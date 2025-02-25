Stoneridge (SRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $207.61 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Stoneridge Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stoneridge
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.