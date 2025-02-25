StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
