Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tuya Call Options (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,459 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 637% compared to the typical volume of 876 call options.

Tuya Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of TUYA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 1,970,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,629. Tuya has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Tuya by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tuya by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

