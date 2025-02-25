Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in GameStop by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 19.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.87 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.

Insider Activity at GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $27,807.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,385 shares in the company, valued at $975,131.95. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,814.50. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

