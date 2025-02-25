Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 565 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.02 and a one year high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

