Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

