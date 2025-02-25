Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 25,200 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

