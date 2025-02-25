Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,745,000 after purchasing an additional 613,683 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,253,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,723,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,081,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,785,000.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.90.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

