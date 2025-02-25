Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 820.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 1,154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 1,579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 24,547 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 224,965.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,223,000 after buying an additional 238,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $282.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.