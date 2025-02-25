Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.