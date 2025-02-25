Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $762,798,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $143,392,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 316,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,725,000 after acquiring an additional 215,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,552.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 207,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,102,000 after acquiring an additional 195,310 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.4 %

SYK opened at $388.11 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.15.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

