Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 715 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

REGN opened at $713.25 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $642.00 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $699.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $878.35. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.