Stephens Initiates Coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR)

Research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of INR opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82.

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

