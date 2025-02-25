Stem Inc. Director Gerard Cunningham Resigns Effective February 28, 2025

Stem Inc. announced on February 25, 2025, that Director Gerard Cunningham has submitted his resignation from the company’s Board of Directors, effective February 28, 2025. In his communication to the Board and the Corporate Secretary, Cunningham cited personal reasons for his departure.

Get alerts:

According to the official filing, his decision was not influenced by any disagreements with the company, its management, or the Board regarding Stem Inc.’s operations, policies, or practices.

The announcement was made through Stem Inc.’s Form 8-K notice filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing confirmed that Cunningham’s resignation is being processed by the Board, ensuring continuity in the company’s governance.

No additional details regarding a replacement or further board changes were provided in the filing. The company continues to operate under its established business practices and remains committed to its strategic objectives.

Saul R. Laureles, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Stem Inc., signed the document on behalf of the company, reaffirming the transparency of the process.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Stem’s 8K filing here.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More