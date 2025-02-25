Stardust Power (SDST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Stardust Power Price Performance

SDST opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Stardust Power has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $28.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Stardust Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Stardust Power Company Profile

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

