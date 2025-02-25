Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

