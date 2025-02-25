Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.670-3.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.91. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.01. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

