StandardAero (SARO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StandardAero Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SARO opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61. StandardAero has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SARO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About StandardAero

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.