Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,205.50 ($15.21) and last traded at GBX 1,204.50 ($15.20), with a volume of 64787180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,176.50 ($14.85).

Standard Chartered Stock Up 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,054.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 910.83. The company has a market cap of £36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

