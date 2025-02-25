Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). Approximately 27,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 257,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.30).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Staffline Group

In related news, insider Thomas Spain sold 229,908 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £55,177.92 ($69,633.92). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,093,359 shares of company stock valued at $24,432,634. Company insiders own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

