Stack Financial Management Inc Takes $247,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,443 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,758,000 after acquiring an additional 929,872 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,776,000 after purchasing an additional 840,689 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,359.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 697,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 681,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,896,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

