Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 208 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,264,000 after acquiring an additional 662,569 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $69,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,733,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2,235.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.50. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $133.45.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.